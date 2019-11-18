Photo Gallery: No. 3 Clemson 52, Wake Forest 3

Behind four touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence and 121 rushing yards from Travis Etienne, No. 3 Clemson downed Wake Forest 52-3 in the Tigers’ final home game of 2019.

The Tigers (11-0, 8-0 ACC) scored on a pass from Lawrence to Higgins just over four minutes in, then closed out the half with back-to-back scores from Lawrence to Higgins in just 30 seconds of game clock. Clemson added to its lead in the second half on touchdown receptions from Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson and a rushing touchdown by Lyn-J Dixon.

