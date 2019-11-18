Scott pleased with way Tigers dominated the middle eight

Clemson scored its first two touchdowns in Saturday’s 52-3 win over Wake Forest in the first five minutes of the game. It then scored two more in the last 42 seconds of the first half, while crushing the Demon Deacons chances along the way.

The Tigers opened up the second half with two more scores on its first two possessions and before Wake Forest knew what hit them, they were suddenly down 45-3 with 7:05 to play in the third quarter.

“Coach Swinney has spent a lot of time talking to our guys about that middle eight, the last four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half,” co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said after the game. “ You know, being able to get two touchdowns drives in the final two minutes of that half was critical, and then to be able to come out, really challenge the guys, and get the ball back in the third quarter and the first two drives of the second half, to be able to get two more touchdowns, so to get four touchdowns there was really important. A lot of guys did a really good job.”

