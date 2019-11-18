Swinney invaded by AARP ‘racket’

Monday night during Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s weekly call-in show, a caller asked Swinney how it felt to run down the hill this past Saturday for the last time as a 49-year-old. Swinney turns 50 on Wednesday.

A funny conversation ensued after the question on Tiger Calls with Swinney and Don Munson.

Swinney: “It was fantastic. I loved every second of it. I’ve got a big birthday coming up. It’s crazy. I don’t feel any different than I did when I was 30.”

Munson: “50’s the new 30.”

Swinney: “Yeah, 50’s the new 30. That’s what I hear. So, it’s crazy. But I’m excited about it.”

Caller: “Well, just remember four little letters that’s going to invade your mailbox every time you turn around. They are AARP.”

Swinney: “You know what, I don’t what that is, but I’ve already gotten about five emails. They’re relentless. It popped up on my email the other day.”

Munson: “American Association of Retired People.”

Swinney: “Well, I don’t know what that is, and it just kept coming up — AARP, and it keeps coming up. I don’t know how they got my name, and then it says they signed me — this is a racket! — they signed me up 12 dollars. They got my credit card. I didn’t even give them a credit card. I have no idea. It says they’re charging my card 12 bucks and will automatically charge it 12 bucks.”

Munson: “You have to send the stuff in for them to automatically charge that.”

Swinney: “I just replied to the email to confirm it was my email and next thing I know I got all kind of benefits. So, I haven’t really had a chance to go through it, but I’m in!”

