Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.

How did the two 5-star 2021 headliners enjoy their visit to Death Valley Saturday? What is the latest on 5-star Jordan Burch? How does Clemson handle a weekend with so many top players on campus at one time? What did Trevor Lawrence do today to show support to one of the Gamecocks and his family? All of this and more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.