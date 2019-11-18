Tigers say what it will be like to play against Feaster

When Clemson and South Carolina play in their annual rivalry game on Nov. 30, members of the Tigers’ football team will face off against one of their former teammates in Gamecocks running back Tavien Feaster.

Feaster, of course, suited up for Clemson from 2016-18 before transferring to South Carolina last offseason. The senior from Spartanburg, South Carolina, has been dealing with a groin injury but is reportedly expected to be active for the Palmetto Bowl.

On Monday, a few Clemson players spoke about what it will be like to play against Feaster in two weeks.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence: “It’s going to be different for sure. I only played with him for a year, but obviously we had a good relationship, and it’ll be strange, I’m sure really weird for some of the other guys that played with him for three years. It’ll be good to see him, though.”

Offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst: “It’ll be weird seeing Tavien wear those colors. Tavien made a decision he needed to make for himself and it was certainly unorthodox. It hasn’t happened very often before I mean Josh Belk sort of switched. Tavien’s a friend of mine, it’s all respect. I’ll be excited to see him after the game, and since we’re both on offense I won’t get to play against him in the game. I hope he’s doing well down there.”

Offensive lineman Sean Pollard: “It will be a little different because his name in my phone is still what he put in there as Tavien Feaster with two tigers (emojis) next to it. I know our defense will mess around with him and I hope I get to see him before the game and share a few words with him. He’s a brother for life and teammate for life, and I know he had to make a business decision but we all respect him for it.”

