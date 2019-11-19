Pollard recalls funny moment with South Carolina fan

Clemson offensive linemen Sean Pollard is no stranger to playing against rival South Carolina at William’s Brice Stadium. The senior is aware, no matter what records the records, this game is always huge for both programs and the state of South Carolina.

“This game is bigger than the people playing on the field,” Pollard said. “It’s Clemson versus South Carolina. It’s fan base versus fan base. It’s a bigger game than just myself, but it’s awesome. It’s fun and it’s always a hard-fought game.”

The North Carolina native didn’t grow up hating the Gamecocks, but Pollard has found he loves to hate the Gamecocks these days.

“I didn’t grow up in the rivalry, but it’s a new-found love and respect,” he said. “It’s always been fun. The coaches put an emphasis on it and so does our team. Trying to finish undefeated and have the best game we can will bring a new pride and accomplishment to my career here.”

Some of Pollard’s best games have been in the rivalry. As a freshman, he graded 90 percent with a knockdown in 60 snaps. In 2017, he had three knockdowns in 53 snaps and last year he helped guide Clemson to 744 total yards, which is the third highest total in school history.

The rivalry isn’t all work and no play. Pollard recalls a funny encounter he had with a South Carolina fan.

“It’s kind of a funny moment,” the senior said. “This one-woman yells at me from the crowd saying, ‘orange isn’t a flattering color’. I was like I’m 315 (pounds) wearing a tight shirt. There’s really nothing flattering about it,” he said.

Pollard is looking to stay undefeated against South Carolina as a player, while Clemson is looking for a sixth straight win overall in a series they lead 70-42-4. No team has won more than five straight games in the 116-year history of the rivalry since Clemson won seven straight from 1934-’40.

Game time is set to kick off at noon on Nov. 30 in Columbia.