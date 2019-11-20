Brownell: 'I think this team has a chance to really improve'

Clemson basketball gets set to play its first of three games in six days when it hosts Alabama A&M Thursday (7 p.m.) at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

Head coach Brad Brownell met with the media prior to Wednesday’s practice to preview the A&M game, as well as update the injury status of guard Alex Hemenway and more.

The Tigers have won three straight games and Brownell likes where his team is at right now, as it heads into the next three games.

Clemson will compete in the Las Vegas MGM Event beginning Sunday in Las Vegas. It will play TCU in the first game at 10:30 p.m., and then Colorado or Wyoming on Tuesday.

Watch Brownell’s interview with the media on TCITV.