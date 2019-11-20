Results more important to CFP Committee than analytics

To this point in the season, Clemson and Ohio State have been the two most complete teams based on the statistics and how they have played.

So, how will the College Football Playoff selection committee view the top three teams in the CFP rankings – No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson, as it stands now – assuming each of those teams go undefeated?

“In the committee room, we do talk about the different phases of the game for sure,” CFP selection committee chair Rob Mullens said. “But again, we’re watching the games, looking at exactly how it happens. But we are talking about phases.”

Clemson and Ohio State are the only teams in the top five of the CFP rankings that rank in the top five in both scoring offense and scoring defense, as well as total offense and total defense.

The Tigers are No. 5 in scoring offense (45.9 points per game), No. 3 in scoring defense (10.7 PPG), No. 3 in total offense (543.1 yards per game) and No. 2 in total defense (238.2 YPG), while the Buckeyes are first in scoring offense (51.5 PPG), first in scoring defense (9.8 PPG), fourth in total offense (541.7 YPG) and first in total defense (216.4 YPG).

LSU, meanwhile, ranks No. 2 in scoring offense (47.8 points per game) and No. 2 in total offense (556.0 yards per game), but ranks No. 44 in scoring defense (23.8 PPG) and No. 47 in total defense (367.8 YPG).

Mullens made it clear the committee prioritizes wins and losses above all else, though how a team looks on each side of the ball and on special teams factors prominently into the equation as well.

“Results are the most important thing, let’s start with that,” Mullen said. “But sure, beyond the results, we’re looking at the how, and so we are looking at offense, defense and special teams.”

