Simmons named finalist for Nagurski Trophy

The Football Writers Association of America announced Wednesday that Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons has been named as one of five finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, presented annually to the top defensive player in college football.

Simmons becomes Clemson’s sixth all-time finalist for the Nagurski Trophy, joining Gaines Adams (2006), Da’Quan Bowers (2010), Shaq Lawson (2015) and Christian Wilkins (2016 and 2018). He will attempt to join Bowers as the only Clemson players to win the award.

Simmons is second on the team Clemson team with 74 tackles, including 12.5 tackles for loss. He also has 6 sacks, 1 interception and 5 passes broken up to go along with 12 quarterback pressures.

Simmons is a big reason why Clemson ranks second nationally in scoring and total defense.