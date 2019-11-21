2021 Ohio QB: Clemson ‘much different from everywhere else’

Class of 2021 quarterback Judah Holtzclaw from Westerville, Ohio, returned to Clemson last Saturday for the Wake Forest game at Death Valley.

“It went really well,” he said of the visit. “It’s always great being down there.”

Holtzclaw was previously on campus for the Dabo Swinney Camp in June after attending one of the Tigers’ practices in the spring, so Saturday marked his third time at Clemson.

“The culture is probably the thing that stands out most to me,” Holtzclaw said. “It’s much different from everywhere else and that’s something I noticed from when I first got to Clemson.”

Holtzclaw spent a good bit of time Saturday with Robbie Caldwell, his area recruiter, and spoke with co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott as well. Holtzclaw wasn’t able to chat with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter as he was busy helping to host a number of official visitors, though the two have talked extensively during Holtzclaw’s previous visits. When he was on campus in the spring, Holtzclaw met with Streeter in his office and was taken into the quarterbacks’ meeting to meet those guys.

Streeter has expressed his interest in Holtzclaw but wants to see more from the 6-foot-6, 220-pound signal-caller.

“Well last season as a sophomore I didn’t play much varsity behind our senior QB, so he told me he was still waiting on varsity film but he said he loved my size and sees potential,” Holtzclaw said. “When I get to see him next time he’ll have a lot more to say now that I have a full season of film under my belt.”

Holtzclaw has also visited Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Ohio and Bowling Green this season, while schools such as Penn State, Purdue, Maryland and Iowa State are showing interest as well.

“I don’t have any offers yet but I should be getting a few here in December,” he said. “All of the schools like Clemson have said the same thing about wanting to see more film of me before offering.”

Holtzclaw passed for 2,100 yards and 27 touchdowns as a junior at Westerville Central this season. He ranks first among all juniors in Ohio Division I high school football in passing yards and touchdowns.

“My size is something that a lot of QBs don’t have first off, my accuracy is definitely one of my strengths, and also my knowledge of the game and understanding defenses I feel is ahead of other QBs,” Holtzclaw said, describing what he brings to the table at the position.

“I have a QB coach at my high school (Josh Harris) that played at Bowling Green under Urban Meyer and Dan Mullen and was a Heisman finalist, he also played in the NFL for a short time. He has helped me tremendously and I know I am getting coaching that separates me from a lot of other QBs. I work very hard and am always trying to better myself, and that’s something that can’t be seen in film but is something that will put me apart of the other QBs I will be competing with in college.”

