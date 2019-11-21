5-star Murphy details Clemson official visit

Myles Murphy, one of the top-rated commits in Dabo Swinney’s 2020 recruiting class, made his official visit to Clemson last weekend.

“It was actually very enjoyable, all two days,” Murphy said. “We had a game on Friday and we got to Clemson at around 5 a.m. in the morning.”

The five-star defensive end from Hillgrove High in Powder Springs, Georgia, said his favorite part of the weekend took place Sunday when he and other official visitors went over to Swinney’s house.

“Probably the end of the visit at Coach Swinney’s house where he had all the recruits and their families there,” Murphy said. “All we did was just have fun at his house, watch NFL games and play basketball at his house and just walk around. It was fun.”

Murphy grew closer with fellow members of Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class during the big official visit weekend.

“I actually built an even stronger bond with Bryan (Bresee) and Demonte (Capehart) and Sergio (Allen) and Kevin (Swint) and all of them,” Murphy said.

Murphy and his future teammates made Upland (Calif.) five-star linebacker Justin Flowe feel right at home while he was on campus for his official visit as well.

“I feel that we got Justin Flowe more acclimated to Clemson,” Murphy said. “He said he loved the visit, he loves it here, so I feel pretty good about him.”

Murphy’s parents accompanied him on the trip to Tigertown.

“They loved it,” he said. “My mom, she was overcome with the niceness of the coaches and the scenery and how everything was centered to each family. It was just great hospitality by the coaches and everyone in the Clemson staff.”

Murphy met one-on-one with Swinney during the visit and also spent a lot of time around true freshman defensive tackle Tyler Davis.

“He was saying it’s going to be a special class, keep doing what I’m doing and just be prepared, ask the players questions,” Murphy said of Swinney. “Because my host for the visit was Tyler Davis. He’s a freshman, he early enrolled, so he was just saying ask as many questions as possible because he’s a really good example of what an early enrollee should do which is learn the playbook early so you can play early, and stay focused on your schoolwork, do what you need to do in the weight room and what not. ”

Murphy, who committed to Clemson in May, will enroll at the school in early January. Any anxiety he had about leaving home to start his college career in less than two months went away after an awesome official visit to Clemson over the weekend.

“This visit actually made it less of a nervous feeling in my stomach because of how I saw the players interacting with each other, how they support each other, and really how they support the freshmen because I actually have good bonds with players that are already there,” Murphy said. “So, I’m pretty sure once I get there I’ll be able to acclimate myself to the school pretty easy.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.