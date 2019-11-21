Carolina linebacker has great first visit to Clemson

Standout junior linebacker Raneiria Dillworth made his first ever visit to Clemson last Saturday to attend its game against Wake Forest.

“Overall it was a great visit!” he said. “The facilities are amazing. The atmosphere was great.”

The class of 2021 prospect from Glenn High School in Kernersville, North Carolina, was particularly impressed by what he experienced in Death Valley during the Tigers’ 52-3 defeat of the Demon Deacons.

“The atmosphere was (the highlight of the visit) because it had me pumped,” Dillworth said. “Death Valley atmosphere was different.”

Dillworth (6-2, 190) also enjoyed chatting with Clemson defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Venables, area recruiter Mike Reed and senior defensive assistant Wes Goodwin. According to Dillworth, he spoke with Reed and Venables about “getting back down” for another visit to Tigertown in the future.

“They said I check off all boxes as a linebacker and they want to build the relationship first,” Dillworth said.

A rangy linebacker, Dillworth has a knack for making tackles and amassed 119 of them, including 21.5 for loss, through the first nine games of his junior season. He tallied 21 tackles in one game earlier this season.

Describing himself as a player, Dillworth said he is “physical and fast and can play sideline to sideline.”

Dillworth currently has offers from South Carolina, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Indiana, Temple and Liberty. Other schools he has visited this season include Virginia Tech, West Virginia, North Carolina, NC State, Duke and Liberty.

