By: Will Vandervort and Taylor Farmer | 8 minutes ago

Clemson won its fourth straight game Thursday as it routed Alabama A&M, 87-51, Thursday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

Al-Amir Dawes scored a game-high 19 points on 7-11 shooting while making 3-6 three pointers to lead the Tigers, while Trey Jemison added 10 points and 5 rebounds, both career highs for the sophomore.

After the game, both Tigers talked about the win and how much the team has improved since its season-opening loss to Virginia Tech.