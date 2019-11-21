Tigers in the NFL: Week 11

The NFL has wrapped up week 11 and former Clemson Tigers performed all across the league on the big stage in front of thousands of fans. Each Tiger contributed to their teams in their own ways. Of the 33 former Tigers listed on NFL rosters, 6 of them were on a Bye week and 6 of them did not play, which leaves 21 players who received playing time during Week 11.

The Clemson Insider brings to you an in-depth look at how these 21 former Tigers performed during this week in the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs 24, Los Angeles Chargers 17

KC: Dorian O’Daniel

Bashaud Breeland: 5 total tackles, 3 solo tackles

Sammy Watkins: 2 receptions, 26 yards, 3 targets, 1 solo tackle

LAC: Mike Williams: 2 receptions, 76 yards, 5 targets

Monday Night Football presented Clemson fans with a matchup with four former Tigers on the field. The Chiefs had three players representing the Tigers and the Chargers had one. Bashaud Breeland was a force on the Chiefs’ defense as he had 5 tackles. Three tackles were recorded as solo tackles. Dorian O’Daniel also saw some action under the lights as he lined up on the Chiefs’ defense. On the offensive side of the ball for the Chiefs, Sammy Watkins had two catches for 26. His longest reception went for 15 yards, putting the Chiefs in field goal position on a drive that ended in a touchdown. For the Chargers, Mike Williams held his own on offense with his two receptions for a total of 76 yards. His longest reception came on a third-and-15 from their own 25-yard line in the final minute of the four quarter when he hauled in a 52-yard reception.

Oakland Raiders 17, Cincinnati Bengals 10

OAK: Clelin Ferrell: 1 solo tackle, 1 pass deflection

Trayvon Mullen: 5 solo tackles, 2 pass deflections, 1 game winning interception

Hunter Renfrow: 5 receptions, 66 yards, 6 targets

The Cincinnati Bengals remain winless and the Oakland Raiders move on to 6-4 as three former Tigers continue their rookie season in the NFL. Trayvon Mullen had five solo tackles and had two pass deflections during the game. On the Bengals last drive of the game and last chance to tie the game up, Ryan Finley threw the ball deep with 1:17 left on the clock and Mullen went up and intercepted the ball, sealing the win for the Raiders and handing yet another loss to the Bengals. On offense, Hunter Renfrow caught five passes 66 yards. His longest reception was for 27 yards on third-and-six on the Cincinnati 38. His 27-yard reception set up the Raiders on the Bengals’ 11-yard line, eventually leading to a touchdown for the Raiders.

Other former Tigers who saw Week 11 action:

ATL: Vic Beasley Jr.: 2 solo tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 pass deflection, 1 quarterback hit

Grady Jarrett: 1 solo tackle, 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 quarterback hit

BUF: Shaq Lawson: 2 solo tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackle-for-loss, 2 quarterback hits

HOU: DeAndre Hopkins: 7 receptions, 80 yards, 12 targets

D.J. Reader: 5 total tackles, 2 solo tackles

Carlos Watkins: 3 total tackles, 2 solo tackles

Deshaun Watson: 18/29, 169 yards, 1 interception, 3 carries, 12 yards, 1 fumble lost

JAX: Tyler Shatley

MIA: Christian Wilkins: 4 total tackles, 3 solo tackles

MIN: Mackensie Alexander: 1 solo tackle

Jayron Kearse: 5 total tackles, 4 solo tackles, 2 pass deflections

NO: Stephone Anthony

PHI: Albert Huggins: 1 total tackle

TB: Bradley Pinion: 3 punts, 129 yards, 1 within the 20