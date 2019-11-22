In-state standout ready to see Tigers battle Gamecocks

One of the top prospects in the state of South Carolina for the 2022 class is Greer High School wide receiver Jaleel Skinner.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound sophomore is on Clemson’s radar and made his first recruiting visit to the school in September when the Tigers defeated Charlotte at Death Valley.

“I love the way the football players are treated as the best,” Skinner said, “and the play style of their offense.”

Skinner will have another chance to see the Tigers play this season as he is planning to attend their rivalry game against South Carolina in Columbia next Saturday, Nov. 30.

Clemson is looking to earn its 27th straight victory and finish the regular season unbeaten for the second straight year.

“I think that the way Clemson is playing is to prove that they are the best and they can’t be stopped,” Skinner said. “I’m excited to get to see the Tigers in action again.”

Did Skinner, who lives about an hour away from Clemson, grow up a fan of the Tigers as a kid?

“Not really,” he said, “but I liked going to games.”

Skinner holds scholarship offers from South Carolina and Virginia Tech and hopes to eventually receive an offer from Clemson.

With two seasons of high school football still ahead for him, Skinner is in the early stages of his recruiting process and figures to see plenty more offers come his way down the road. According to his Twitter profile, he runs a 4.53 40-yard dash and has a 34-inch vertical jump to go with a 3.5 GPA in the classroom.

Skinner is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the Palmetto State and No. 13 wide receiver nationally in the early 247Sports rankings for the 2022 class.

