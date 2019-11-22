Intriguing Peach State tight end checks out Clemson

Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding tight end Miles Campbell has steadily collected offers since receiving his first one from Michigan back in May.

Since then, the class of 2021 recruit has picked up offers from the likes of Louisville, NC State, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Nebraska and Colorado, while schools such as LSU, Auburn, Tennessee and Penn State are showing interest.

Campbell (6-3, 220) is also drawing interest from the defending national champs and reciprocated the interest by visiting Clemson for the Wake Forest game last Saturday.

“I enjoyed it very well,” Campbell told The Clemson Insider. “I would say that it was definitely up there if not the best visit I’ve had this year.”

It was Campbell’s first visit to Clemson, and the coaching staff made him feel right at home.

“The atmosphere was great, how open and welcoming the coaches were,” he said.

During the visit, Campbell spent time with his area recruiter for Clemson, assistant coach Mike Reed.

“[We talked about] how he wanted to get me up there since spring,” Campbell said. “I was finally able to get up there, and he watched my film from last year and this year and saw a big jump. He liked it a lot and he’s going to try to get me up there when the season’s over and build a better relationship.”

In 11 games as a junior this season, Campbell has recorded 50 receptions for 592 yards and seven touchdowns. The Peach State prospect believes the programs recruiting him are intrigued by his ability to stretch the field and be a mismatch in the passing game.

“I’m of course not the biggest tight end but I create mismatches whether it be with corners, safeties, linebackers, as well as I have no problem getting my hand in the dirt and I make the key blocks to open up running backs,” he said.

Campbell has also visited Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Florida State, Louisville and NC State this season.

After visiting Clemson this past Saturday, Campbell hopes an offer from the Tigers is in his future.

“It would most definitely mean a lot because I’ve liked Clemson not only as a football player, as a football program, but as I fan I’ve liked them since I was younger,” he said. “So, it would mean a lot.”

