4-star recruit wowed by Clemson visit

Homerville (Ga.) Clinch County four-star safety Tyler Morehead was one of several top prospects in the 2021 class that visited Clemson on Saturday for the Wake Forest game.

“I enjoyed it,” he said. “It was a good visit.”

Morehead visited Clemson to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer, but Saturday was his first time attending a game at Death Valley and he was amazed by the experience.

“Going on the field, I’ve never been there, so it just wowed me a little bit,” he said. “It was a good atmosphere there.”

Morehead made the trip to Clemson with his parents and appreciated the hospitality shown to them by the Tigers’ staff. Morehead’s parents enjoyed the visit as well.

“They think it’s a pretty nice spot,” he said. “They said it’s not too far from home. It’s a nice city, not too big, like where I stay at, that size.”

While on campus, Morehead had a chance to conversate with safeties coach Mickey Conn and defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Conn let Morehead know that he plans to visit his school in the spring to further evaluate him.

“They were just telling me about how this (Clemson) would be a good fit for me and stuff,” Morehead said. “Coach Conn, he’ll come down here in the spring sometime.”

Morehead (5-11, 185) has collected offers from schools such as Florida State, Tennessee, Kentucky, NC State and West Virginia. He has also visited Florida State, Tennessee, South Carolina and Florida this season, and plans to be at Georgia on Saturday.

While Clemson has not offered Morehead to date, he has been staying in touch with area recruiter Danny Pearman and feels the Tigers are very interested.

“They’re showing a lot of love as my recruiting is going on,” he said.

Morehead has no timeline for his decision at this point but said Clemson would instantly enter the mix as one of his favorites with an offer.

“That’d mean a lot,” he said. “They would be in my top five or top three, definitely.”

