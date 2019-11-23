What They Are Saying: Clemson commits shine in postseason action

A number of Clemson’s commitments took the field on Friday night and made big plays for their respective teams in the playoffs.

Check out what Twitter had to say about the future Tigers!

Two drives, two TD’s for Bosco. Uiagalelei hits Beaux Collins for an 11 yard score. 14-0 St. John Bosco, 4:04 left in the first quarter. @SBLiveCA pic.twitter.com/fExEIdL2c3 — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) November 23, 2019

I'm so proud of my both my son's DJ and Matayo for a great win last night. Specifically for my older son DJ, it was his last game played in the Inland Empire. From 7 years old, Upland youth flag football to the biggest stage in HS football, you've never changed. I love U DJ❤💯🙏 https://t.co/v51rz7z2T2 — THE U BROTHERS (@DUiagalelei) November 23, 2019

00:40 2Q EJ Williams with a big reception puts Central on Auburn’s 13. Auburn High 0

Central High 10 Listen:

📻 @Wings943FM

💻 https://t.co/WC6YlUD49V

📱 Wings 94.3 App https://t.co/5xVEobDKr8 — ESPN 106.7 (@ESPN1067) November 23, 2019

Tucker Melton has less than 2:00 to half, scrambled and fired deep to Clemson commit EJ Williams for a 53-yard gain on that drive, then two plays later hit Peter Jakes from 10 out to score and make it 17-0. — Justin Lee (@ByJustinLee) November 23, 2019

58 yard TD pass from Tucker Melton to EJ Williams!

Central 31

Auburn 0

:48 3Q — Red Devil Football (@CHSREDDEVILS) November 23, 2019

Big man on the move!!! https://t.co/yfM1nOaRUZ — Bryan Bresee (@bryan_bresee) November 23, 2019

"I saw the goal line and I was like, ‘I’m not going down until I hit it.'" Bryan Bresee (@bryan_bresee)'s touchdown run clinched @DmassFootball's win over @FHS_Football1 in the Maryland 3A quarterfinals. #allmets https://t.co/tE5kg5jdRf — Kyle Melnick (@kyle_melnick) November 23, 2019

Southlake Carroll is sure glad to have Clemson commit RJ Mickens back. Mickens goes up for the grab to put Carroll inside the 10. @SportsDayHS #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/Jye2rN0NCd — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) November 22, 2019

RJ Mickens hadn't caught a ball all season until last week. He's got 3 catches for 84 yards tonight and now a TD. Just saving the #ALLIN pledge for the right time. https://t.co/kzvu5cKDmy — Mitchell Gladstone (@mpgladstone13) November 23, 2019

Grayson 14, E. Coweta 0, 7:16 left 1Q. This time, Rams need just 3 plays to go 49 yards, capped by Phil Mafah's 17-yd TD run. #GwinnettFB — David Friedlander (@DFried_GDP) November 23, 2019

Grayson 21, E. Coweta 7, 4:32 left 1st half. Rams rumble 99 yards in 7 plays. Mafah w/his 2nd OT run on a beautiful cut back run for 22-yd TD. #GwinnettFB — David Friedlander (@DFried_GDP) November 23, 2019

Grayson 42, E. Coweta 14, 7:21. Another 3-and-out and another quick score. 2 more completions and a 29-yard TD run by Mafah and the Rams have woken up. #GwinnettFB — David Friedlander (@DFried_GDP) November 23, 2019

Mafah (13-126, 3 TDs) and Lafayette Gurvin (12-119) have combined for 247 yards on the night. — David Friedlander (@DFried_GDP) November 23, 2019

