Strong mutual interest between Clemson, huge Ohio OL

One of the top offensive line prospects in the Midwest hails from Strongsville, Ohio, in Blake Miller. The high school sophomore stands at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds and is approaching double digit offers already.

Clemson does not extend offers to underclassmen but offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell is expressing interest in Miller through his coach.

“My coach has told me that Coach Caldwell has reached out to him quite often to check on me,” Miller said.

The interest between the Tigers and Miller is certainly mutual, and the class of 2022 recruit hopes to one day receive an offer from Dabo Swinney’s program.

“I really like and identify with the environment at Clemson,” Miller said. “My coach is very similar to Coach Swinney with a football/life culture. Earning an offer from Clemson would mean a great deal to me. Being National Champions and knowing that the coaches and staff would believe in me enough to offer me would mean so much to me.”

Miller made an unofficial visit to Clemson last spring, then came back to compete at the Swinney Football Camp in June. Another return trip to Tigertown is on Miller’s mind.

“Most certainly. I would love to come down and visit again,” he said. “Clemson is a special place. Any opportunity to see Coach Swinney, Coach Caldwell and the rest of the Clemson staff would be great.”

Miller holds offers from Northwestern, Indiana, Iowa State, Rutgers and Cincinnati among others, while schools such as Ohio State and Michigan are showing a lot of interest as well. He has visited Michigan and Northwestern this season and is planning upcoming trips to Ohio State and Indiana.

What will Miller bring to the table for the school he ends up committing to?

“I constantly strive to be the best O-lineman and I am willing to do whatever it takes to be the best,” he said. “The weight room. Watching film. Always learning and adjusting. I want to be the most physical O-lineman on the line every play. The team that I commit to will get a player and a student that will be dedicated to being the best.”

