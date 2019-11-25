A house divided for the Muse family

When Tanner Muse takes the field at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night, his parents won’t just be cheering for just him.

Tanner, a fifth-year senior, is the older brother of Nick Muse, a junior tight end at South Carolina who transferred from William & Mary this past year.

Unfortunately, Nick suffered an ACL injury in early November which left him out for the rest of the season. Although his parents won’t be able to see both sons on the field, Nick will still be there cheering Tanner on.

“They definitely wanted to see us both on the field,” Tanner said. “That would have definitely been great for the whole family, but he will be there. He postponed his surgery just to see the game, so he’s super excited just to see me down there and I am too.”

With their brotherly love also comes the brotherly competition. Tanner said Nick will certainly cheer for his brother but he will never cheer for Clemson.

“He’ll root for me as an individual,” Tanner said. “He will not root for this team, which is expected.

“But yeah, he’s just super excited to be a part of that team and he really loves the coaches. They’re all behind him so he’s super excited for the game, the atmosphere and just looking forward to it.”

Tanner is excited to make the two-hour trip to Columbia this weekend. Although Clemson has won five consecutive games over South Carolina, there is an atmosphere at Williams-Brice Stadium that is always a challenge to play in.

“It’s always a super electric stadium,” Tanner said. “You can feel the energy. My dad talks about it all the time: he loves the ‘cocky’ chant. He loves it.

“He loves that they provide the towels like that so he’s super juiced up for the game and being a part of the stadium and energy and everything.”

Not only do Tanner and Nick’s parents have to split who they’re cheering for but they also split up where they sit during the game.

“We were talking about (their seats) this weekend,” Tanner said. “They got pretty good seats behind our bench so it will kind of be like they’ll be right behind me the whole time.

“My dad and his friends will be right behind us on the 50. Then my mom and her friends will be in the corner where our fans are.”

So, no matter the outcome Saturday night the Muse family is guaranteed a win.

