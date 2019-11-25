Clemson-Carolina Week, this is our rivalry so let’s enjoy it

I know a lot of people look forward to the holiday season. Thanksgiving is this Thursday and then there is Christmas and New Year’s Day. However, as long as I can remember, I have always looked forward to Rivalry Week.

The Clemson-Carolina Rivalry is a little bit different for those of us who grew up in the state of South Carolina because we have always cared about this game. From the time we are old enough to remember we were forced to pick sides.

Of course, my side was easy to pick. My stepfather was a Clemson graduate (Class of ’49), so my allegiance was with Clemson. This game was like the Super Bowl in the state of South Carolina when I was a kid. The week of the game, everyone wore their Clemson or South Carolina T-shirts at school, the whole week. Even those who knew nothing about football pulled for someone.

There was trashing talking in the halls, a lot of it. And usually I was leading the way. I never backed down from a challenge from the Gamecock fans and I always loved to put them in their place.

Like most of us, in my adolescent years, I had a lot to brag about. Growing up in the Danny Ford years in the 1980s, the Tigers owned the Gamecocks. I survived the 1984 and 1987 seasons because you just knew South Carolina could not sustain their success for any long stretches.

The games in those days were great. Of course, there was the Orange Pants game in 1980, capping an undefeated season in Columbia in 1981, the come-from-behind win in 1985 and then the blowout wins in 1988 and 1989.

The 45-0 victory by the Tigers’ in 1989, it is still the biggest beatdown in the rivalry’s history, more so than their 63-17 win in 2003 and the 56-7 victory in 2016.

My favorite Clemson-Carolina game is the first one I can remember. It was the 1977 game in Columbia. Yes, Jerry Butler’s catch is the first real memory I have of the Clemson-Carolina game.

Clemson ran out to a 24-0 halftime lead and looked as if it would blow the doors off the stadium. However, the Gamecocks rallied for 27 unanswered points and took a 27-24 lead.

But All-American quarterback Steve Fuller led the Tigers quickly down the field and with 49 seconds to play, he threw a pass to Butler towards the South Carolina end zone. The ball looked as if Fuller was trying to throw it away, but Butler made a leaping and twisting catch for a 20-yard touchdown, lifting the Tigers to a 27-24 victory.

The play is simply known as “The Catch.”

I’ll never forget how my family reacted after Butler’s catch. It is one of the fondest memories I have from my childhood.

Ever since then, Clemson-Carolina week has been special for me, and it always will be.

I know Clemson is playing for bigger things these days than bragging rights and that’s a great thing. However, the Tigers’ grip on the national landscape of college football will only last for so long. The Clemson-Carolina game will always be here, and it will always give us something to look forward to, especially for those of us who were born and raised in the state of South Carolina like I was.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.