Clemson commit says Tigers are turning up the heat at right time

Clemson tight end commit Sage Ennis recently wrapped up his senior season at Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Florida, and feels good about the way he performed to conclude his prep career.

According to MaxPreps, Ennis (6-4, 225) caught 36 passes for 552 yards and seven touchdowns while also rushing for over 100 yards and two scores, helping Lincoln to an 8-4 record.

“I think blocking this year, I really did a better job getting better at blocking,” Ennis told The Clemson Insider. “Looking back at the game film, when I look at that it looks really good, the blocking and catching the ball and route running. I feel like I had a pretty solid year all around. Right now just resting up, giving my body a chance to get a rest before I get back into it. We’ll start weightlifting next week. And as far as working on anything, probably just going to do some running, maintain my speed, keep lifting and then get right into it at Clemson.”

It won’t be long before Ennis begins his career at Clemson, as he is set to enroll early in January.

As he gets ready to join the Tigers in less than two months, Ennis is paying close attention to how they are doing this season and knows they have been on a roll since the narrow win at North Carolina on Sept. 28.

In the six games since then, Clemson has outscored its opponents 315-58 for an average margin of victory of 42.8 points.

“Man they’re playing hot,” Ennis said. “It’s like baseball — you don’t want to be playing your best baseball at the beginning of the season, midseason. You want to start heating it up right at the end of the year before playoffs, and that’s exactly what they’re doing.

“They got a lot of criticism at the beginning of the year, but that’s OK. It’s OK to start slow as long as you work into it, and they’ve definitely done that the past four or five games. I mean they’ve just turned it on. No game has been close, whether it’s been a good opponent or a weaker opponent. They’ve been dominant in every single game, and I think that’s really good for them. That shows the committee and the spectators that they are still Clemson, they are still a dominant force in college football.”

Ennis committed to Clemson in June, choosing Dabo Swinney’s program over his hometown team, Florida State, and more than two dozen other offers including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State, Maryland, Miami, Louisville, NC State and West Virginia.

Before Ennis signs with Clemson during the early signing period, which runs from Dec. 18-20, he will make his official visit to the school from Dec. 13-15.

“I’m excited to get back up there and see everybody, see all the coaches, meet some of the players and just have a good weekend up there,” Ennis said.

In the meantime, Ennis continues to keep in touch with tight ends coach Danny Pearman.

“Coach Pearman always tells me how excited they are for me to get up there and get in the program and start learning the plays,” Ennis said, “and be able to come up there and make an impact and just be the player that I am.”

