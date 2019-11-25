Muse: Secondary motivated by last year's embarrassing performance

Tanner Muse and the Clemson secondary are motivated by last year’s “embarrassing” performance against South Carolina.
Watch Muse discuss how that gives extra motivation as the Tigers head to Williams-Brice Stadium.
Clemson head coach Monte Lee sat down with The Clemson Insider to go in-depth on his Tigers with opening day just a few months away. In the second part of the three part series Lee reviews the competition at (…)
I know a lot of people look forward to the holiday season. Thanksgiving is this Thursday and then there is Christmas and New Year’s Day. However, as long as I can remember, I have always looked (…)
LAS VEGAS — Putting on a show in the “Entertainment Capital of the World,” the Clemson University men’s basketball team stepped up under pressure and pulled off a gritty victory in the 2019 (…)
Clemson tight end commit Sage Ennis recently wrapped up his senior season at Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Florida, and feels good about the way he performed to conclude his prep career. According to (…)
It was a close call for No. 2 overall seed Clemson, but the Tigers got a tight overtime victory, 2-1, over Charlotte in the second of the NCAA Tournament Sunday. Grayson Barber punched in the game-winning (…)
In-state prospect Jesse Sanders of South Aiken High School grew up a fan of the South Carolina Gamecocks. However, the recruiting process has changed his perspective, and after visiting Clemson three times (…)
Deshaun Watson limped onto the field at Memorial Stadium with an injured left knee and helped Clemson do something it had not achieved in the five previous years, earn a win over South Carolina. Head coach (…)
Few people know more about the Clemson-Carolina game than former Clemson coach and administrator Bill D’Andrea. From 1982-1990, D’Andrea served on Danny Ford’s staff as an assistant coach. During (…)
Over the last six weeks, the Clemson football team has posted some historical numbers in the program’s history, the ACC and nationally as well. The Tigers have scored 45 or more points in each of the last (…)
One of the top offensive line prospects in the Midwest hails from Strongsville, Ohio, in Blake Miller. The high school sophomore stands at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds and is approaching double digit offers (…)