Muse: Secondary motivated by last year's embarrassing performance

Football

Tanner Muse and the Clemson secondary are motivated by last year’s “embarrassing” performance against South Carolina.

Watch Muse discuss how that gives extra motivation as the Tigers head to Williams-Brice Stadium.

