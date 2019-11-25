With Feaster on Carolina sideline, Tigers likely to change signals

When Clemson takes the field to play South Carolina on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, a former Tiger will be on the rival sideline.

Senior running back Tavien Feaster transferred into the Gamecocks’ program this past offseason after spending three years in Clemson’s offense. With that in mind, mixing up play signals is something the Tigers have considered.

“Obviously it’s something that you think about,” co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said on Monday. “This day and age, it’s not something abnormal I guess. It’s probably going to happen more and more often with the way that the transfer rules are now.”

Scott added that Clemson’s staff is always conscious about the need to change how they call plays in, regardless of whether there’s a former member of the team wearing opposing colors.

“We have to think about that every week because we’re in the very similar offense for a long time here, and there’s a lot of tape out there, there’s a lot of common opponents,” Scott said. “These guys played us each year the last few years, so it’s something that we always take into consideration. And having an open week again allowed us to be able to make any changes that we’d want to make to how we’re getting plays in, those type of things.”

Feaster has rushed for 625 yards and five touchdowns on 112 carries in nine games for the Gamecocks this season. Over the past three years at Clemson, the Spartanburg, South Carolina native ran for 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries (6.0 yards per carry).

Scott helped the Tigers recruit Feaster when he was a five-star prospect, and though it will be strange for Scott to see him in a different uniform, he looks forward to talking with Feaster following Saturday’s game.

“I had the opportunity to recruit Tavien for really four years since his ninth grade,” Scott said. “Biggest thing I think about is he did everything we asked him to do while he was here. He was a joy to coach, went to work every single day, was very consistent as a player, did everything we asked him to do off the field with his academics and everything that you want in a player. So, those are kind of my memories and thoughts of him during his time here. I’ve just been able to see flashes, but obviously he’s done a good job for them this year, and it’ll be a little different seeing him over there on the other side.

“But it is what it is, and luckily we’ll be all focused about our offense and trying to go play the best game we can play, and look forward to being able to see him after the game and tell him I’m proud of him.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.