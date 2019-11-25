Yusef Kelly: There was more to 2004 Clemson-Carolina Brawl than what fans, media saw

Unfortunately, former Clemson running back Yusef Kelly is perhaps known more for what happened in the 2004 Clemson-South Carolina game than anything else in his Clemson career.

Of course, the 2004 game is the year both sidelines cleared as a brawl broke out on Frank Howard Field late in the game following a tackle by former Clemson defensive end Bobby Williamson on then South Carolina quarterback Syvelle Newton.

The most infamous picture from that game is the one of Kelly kicking a USC player who was laying on the ground. However, everyone has their side of the story and Kelly recently told his to The Clemson Insider and how quickly someone, who is mild in nature like Kelly, can lose his or her cool when provoked.

Kelly did a lot of good things in his career at Clemson, which unfortunately is overlooked due to the brawl and his involvement in it all. He earned his degree at Clemson at age 21, was on three leadership committees and was one of the more respected players on the 2004 team.

But sometimes things happen, and in this video, Kelly explains what happened on that faithful day in Clemson 15 years ago, as well as how he turned that negative into a positive in his life. The former Tiger also talks about the rivalry with South Carolina, his career as a service officer at nearby Easley High School and the recruitment of his son Aalijah Kelly, a 2022 wide receiver prospect.

Put some Clemson on your Christmas Tree this year. Clemson Christmas Decorations from Clemson Variety & Frame