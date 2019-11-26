Johnson grew up Gamecock fan: "Now we are dominating them"

Johnson grew up Gamecock fan: "Now we are dominating them"

Denzel Johnson grew up in Columbia and at one point was a fan of the Gamecocks.  Johnson will return to Williams-Brice on Saturday with the finish his career at Clemson never losing to South Carolina.

Johnson went in-depth Tuesday on the rivalry.

