Johnson grew up Gamecock fan: "Now we are dominating them"

Denzel Johnson grew up in Columbia and at one point was a fan of the Gamecocks. Johnson will return to Williams-Brice on Saturday with the finish his career at Clemson never losing to South Carolina.
Johnson went in-depth Tuesday on the rivalry.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney does not think anyone should be distracted by the way a team warms up or gets itself ready to play. Swinney reaffirmed his comments from Monday night’s call-in show (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media on Saturday as the Tigers’ get set to play archrival South Carolina in Columbia. This will be the 17th game in the series for Swinney as an assistant coach (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney addressed the comments from Todd Ellis during his press conference Tuesday. Swinney sent a clear message to Ellis, the South Carolina fans and the refs for Saturday’s game. Watch (…)
Before any kind of success comes adversity. One has to fail before he or she can succeed in life. Clemson’s secondary, a unit filled with experienced and talented players flying all over the field, has been (…)
What is wrong with the Doak Walker Award committee? The committee that is supposed to award its trophy to the nation’s top running back did not even name one of the nation’s top running backs as a finalist. (…)
Two years ago in the week leading up to the 2017 Clemson-South Carolina game, Carolina football play-by-play announcer Todd Ellis said the Tigers were “cycling out.” Meanwhile, the Gamecocks were (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney called Todd Ellis’ comments about Clemson’s Walk of Champions “ridiculous” when a caller asked him about it on Tiger Calls Monday night, Swinney’s weekly call-in radio (…)
Unfortunately, former Clemson running back Yusef Kelly is perhaps known more for what happened in the 2004 Clemson-South Carolina game than anything else in his Clemson career. Of course, the 2004 game is (…)
When Clemson takes the field to play South Carolina on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, a former Tiger will be on the rival sideline. Senior running back Tavien Feaster transferred into the Gamecocks’ (…)