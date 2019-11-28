Local receiver looks to continue father’s legacy at Clemson

Over the years, the sons of a bunch of former Clemson football players have followed in the footsteps of their fathers and decided to be a part of the program as well.

Another prospect looking to continue his dad’s legacy at Clemson in the future is Greenville (S.C.) High Academy wide receiver Aalijah Kelly (6-4, 170), the son of Yusef Kelly, who was a running back for the Tigers in the early 2000s.

Aalijah is just a sophomore, and Clemson does not hand out scholarship offers to underclassmen per head coach Dabo Swinney’s policy. But Aalijah is hopeful an offer from the Tigers will come in due time.

“It would mean a lot, actually,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I think it would be very good for me to follow in his footsteps. I don’t know, I can’t really explain it in words – it would be just crazy.”

Aalijah’s mother was a student-athlete at Clemson as well, having run track there, so naturally Aalijah has been around the school a lot over the years.

“I love Clemson,” he said. “I love the atmosphere and how it is. It’s very nice.”

Aalijah is a big fan of the way head coach Dabo Swinney runs his program.

“I love Coach Dabo Swinney,” he said. “I think he’s doing it different. He’s a player-first coach instead of like winning first. So, that helps build the morale of the team and helps produce wins.”

Clemson co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott has worked with Aalijah at the Swinney Football Camp in the past, most recently last summer.

“He likes that I’m very coachable,” Aalijah said of Scott, “and he wants me to work on some specific things like a little bit of route-running and stuff.”

Aalijah had to sit out this season due to an ACL injury but figures to see his recruitment ramp up once he has more film and gains more exposure on the gridiron. According to Aalijah, a couple of other Division I and Division II programs besides Clemson are already showing interest.

Aalijah also plays basketball and participates in track and field at Greenville High Academy.

