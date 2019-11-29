Clemson commit wants to see Gamecocks ‘crushed’ by Tigers

Although he won’t enroll at Clemson until next year, Clemson commitment Walker Parks has already developed a strong dislike for South Carolina.

Parks is a four-star offensive lineman from Lexington, Kentucky, but has wasted no time integrating himself into the Palmetto State rivalry and will be pulling for the Tigers to put an emphatic beating on the Gamecocks tomorrow at Williams-Brice Stadium.

“I hope they hang 100 on ‘em,” Parks told The Clemson Insider. “I want to see SC crushed.”

While Clemson is preparing to play its arch-rival, Parks is getting ready for a big game of his own. His Frederick Douglass High School squad is set to do battle with Owensboro (Owensboro, Kentucky) tonight in the state semifinals of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Class 5A playoffs.

“I am extremely excited,” Parks said. “I’ve never made it this far so I’m having a very good time.”

Parks has received plenty of encouragement from Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell during Frederick Douglass’s postseason run.

“He’s been sending support throughout the playoffs letting me know he’s proud,” Parks said, “and we’ve just been talking about life and what’s going on and things of that nature.”

As Parks moves closer to joining Clemson’s football team next summer, he is trying to help the Tigers recruit all the prospects he can.

“Anyone and everyone who has an offer from Clemson!” Parks said. “If the coaches see the potential so do I.”

Looking ahead to the end of this season, Parks sees Clemson competing for another national championship and gave his prediction for how the College Football Playoff will shake out.

“I think Clemson will end up playing Ohio State and beating them,” he said, “then having a shootout with LSU in the natty.”

Parks, who committed to Clemson in October 2018, is ranked as a top-100 prospect in the 2020 class regardless of position by all the major recruiting services. The 247Sports Composite rankings tab Parks as the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 57 overall prospect nationally.

