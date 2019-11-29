Countdown to Kickoff: No. 3 Clemson at South Carolina

Clemson is looking for its sixth straight win over rival South Carolina when the two teams meet Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

Saturday’s game will be the 117th edition of the Clemson-Carolina rivalry which was first played in 1896. This year will also mark the 111th consecutive year the two Palmetto State teams have played for state bragging rights. It is the second longest uninterrupted series in all of college football and the second oldest rivalry in the South.

Game Information

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia

Records: Clemson 11-0, 8-0 ACC; South Carolina 4-7, 3-5 SEC

When: Saturday, noon

TV: ESPN (Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Tom Luginbill)

Radio: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Tajh Boyd, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather). ESPN Radio. Sirius 133, XM 193, Internet 955.

Latest Line: Clemson minus-27.5 points

Series History

OVERALL: Clemson leads 70-42-4

HOME: Clemson leads 19-10-1

ROAD: Clemson leads 51-32-3

NEUTRAL: NA

LAST MEETING: Nov. 24, 2018 (56-35, Clemson)

STREAK: Clemson, Won 5

Three story lines

Clemson is attempting to record its six-consecutive win against South Carolina for the first time since a seven-game streak from 1934-40. That seven-game streak stands as the longest winning streak in the series by either team.

Clemson is entering the contest having won its last three games in the series against the Gamecocks by at least 21 points (49 points in 2016, 24 points in 2017 and 21 points in 2018). A fourth consecutive win of 21 points of more would mark the longest streak of 21-point victories in the series by either team.

Clemson has won six straight games by 30 or more points, an ACC-record, since the start of October. A seventh straight victory by 30 or more points this week would tie 2011 Houston and 1976 Michigan for the longest streak in the AP Poll era (since 1936).

South Carolina’s three players to watch

Ryan Hilinski, QB: Hilinski holds the school record for a true freshman quarterback in pass completions (220), pass attempts (379), yards passing (2,252) and touchdowns thrown (11). His pass completion and attempt numbers are the highest for any freshman quarterback at Carolina, true or redshirt. He has thrown just four interceptions.

Tavien Feaster, RB: Feaster said earlier this week that he will play against the Tigers on Saturday. He has sat out the last two games with a groin injury. Feaster spent his first three seasons at Clemson, where he started 14 games, before transferring to Columbia after he graduated from Clemson in August. He leads the team with 112 carries, 625 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He has a pair of 100-yard rushing games this season, going for 107 in the win over Kentucky and for a career-high 175 yards on 25 carries against Florida.

Shi Smith, WR: With Bryan Edwards doubtful to play in Saturday’s game, Smith will have to carry the weight as the Gamecocks’ next-best playmaker at wide receiver. Smith had the best game of his career at Tennessee, catching 11 passes for 156 yards (the most by a Gamecock this season), including a career-long 75-yard TD reception. He is second on the team with 38 catches for 449 yards, despite sitting out a pair of games with a hamstring injury.

Prediction:

South Carolina has some talent, especially on defense where it can cause some trouble. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw caused issues all day for Georgia’s offensive line and he is capable of doing the same for Clemson. Cornerback Jaycee Horn has come into his own while Israel Mukuamu has four interceptions, including three against Georgia. But with injuries at key positions on offense, it is a wonder if the Gamecocks can hang with a Clemson team that has outscored its opposition 315-58 the last six weeks. Also, the Clemson defense wants to make amends for last year’s performance in Death Valley. None of that bodes well for the Gamecocks.

Score prediction: Clemson 55, South Carolina 10

–Clemson and South Carolina Athletic Communications contributed to this story

