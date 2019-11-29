In-state recruit offers prediction for Clemson-Carolina game

Prospects in the Palmetto State will be paying close attention Saturday when Clemson and South Carolina battle at Williams-Brice Stadium.

One interested observer will be Cameron Scott, a class of 2022 wide receiver from Hammond School in Columbia.

Scott, who grew up a Clemson fan, expects the Tigers to come away with a victory and does not think it will be particularly close, though he would like to see a competitive contest.

“I’ve got Clemson winning,” he told The Clemson Insider. “At least two touchdowns but I want it to be a game.”

Scott (5-11, 172) is on Clemson’s recruiting radar and made an unofficial visit to Death Valley in September to witness the Tigers’ 52-10 win against Charlotte.

“The atmosphere is definitely something special at Clemson,” he said.

Scott also visited South Carolina for its game against Vanderbilt this season and explained how the two schools compare in his mind.

“They’re both great programs,” he said. “The environments were both great, and the way that they treat you while you’re there are good. I’ll definitely be taking another visit to both schools soon.”

Clemson is Scott’s dream school, though, and he hopes to one day receive an offer from “Wide Receiver U.”

“It would definitely mean a lot,” he said. “Being a receiver at Clemson has always been a dream.”

Along with the in-state schools, Scott is drawing early interest from Virginia Tech.

Scott helped Hammond win its third consecutive SCISA 3A State Championship with a 49-21 victory over Laurence Manning Academy (Manning, S.C.) last Friday.

