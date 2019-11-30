Clemson strikes first at Williams-Brice

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After failing to convert a fourth-down conversion attempt at the goal line on its opening drive, Clemson took advantage of a turnover and turned it into a touchdown for a 7-0 lead against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Following an interception by Derion Kendrick, the Tigers took over at the Gamecocks’ 23-yard line. Trevor Lawrence finished off a three-play, 23-yard possession with a beautiful throw to Tee Higgins in the end zone for a 10-yard score at the 6:58 mark of the first quarter.

Lawrence was 4-of-8 for 31 yards and a touchdown at the time of the touchdown.