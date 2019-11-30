Lawrence uses his arm, legs to fry Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Trevor Lawrence had a big day through the air and a career game on the ground Saturday afternoon, leading Clemson to a 38-3 victory over South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The sophomore quarterback completed 26 of his 36 passing attempts for 295 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for a career-high 66 yards on eight carries, to help the Tigers beat the Gamecocks for the sixth straight time in the annual rivalry series.

During one stretch of the contest, Lawrence strung together 18 consecutive completions, tying ACC single-game records held by Virginia’s Michael Rocco (vs. Miami in 2012) and North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky (vs. James Madison in 2016).

Lawrence threw all three of his touchdowns in the first half as Clemson took a 24-3 lead into the locker room at the break.

After putting the Tigers on the scoreboard with a pretty 10-yard pass to Tee Higgins at the 6:58 mark of the first quarter, Lawrence hooked up with Higgins again, this time dropping in a dime on a deep ball for a 65-yard strike that made the score 14-0 with 3:46 left in the opening frame.

Later, Lawrence tossed a 16-yard touchdown to Justyn Ross, extending Clemson’s lead to 21-3 with 3:04 remaining in the first half. Ross was initially ruled out of bounds after the catch, but the ruling on the field of an incomplete pass was reviewed and then overturned as Ross got his right foot in bounds while maintaining possession of the ball.

With the 2019 regular season in the books, Lawrence has passed for 2,870 yards and 30 touchdowns with eight interceptions in 12 games. The Cartersville, Georgia native has also rushed for 383 yards and seven scores on the ground.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.