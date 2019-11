COLUMBIA — Following Clemson’s 38-3 victory over South Carolina Saturday, head coach Dabo Swinney was asked how important the win over the Gamecocks was at Williams-Brice Stadium.

“It is huge from a national standpoint because, obviously, if we lose they are going to kick us out,” Swinney said.

Watch Swinney’s rant about the pundits who don’t want Clemson in College Football Playoff and what he said about Georgia and South Carolina.