Tigers tack onto lead with another Lawrence TD pass

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence’s third touchdown pass of the first half against South Carolina went to Justyn Ross, giving the Tigers a 21-3 lead at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Ross’s 16-yard touchdown catch in the end zone with 3:04 left in the second quarter capped off a nine-play, 90-yard drive that spanned 4:29. Ross was initially ruled out of bounds, but the ruling on the field of an incomplete pass was reviewed and then overturned as Ross got his right foot in bounds while maintaining possession of the ball.

Ross had a 37-yard reception on the possession to help set up the score. Tee Higgins also hauled in a 26-yard pass on third-and-14 to keep the drive alive.