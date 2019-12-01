Latest Associated Press Poll Released

Football

The latest Associated Press College Football Poll has been released.  Clemson is No. 3 in the rankings again this week.

Virginia is ranked No. 22 in the latest poll.

  1. LSU
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Georgia
  5. Utah
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Florida
  8. Baylor
  9. Alabama
  10. Wisconsin
  11. Auburn
  12. Penn State
  13. Oregon
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Minnesota
  16. Memphis
  17. Michigan
  18. Iowa
  19. Boise State
  20. App State
  21. Cincinatti
  22. Virginia
  23. Navy
  24. USC
  25. Air Force

