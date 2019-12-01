Latest Associated Press Poll Released

The latest Associated Press College Football Poll has been released. Clemson is No. 3 in the rankings again this week.
Virginia is ranked No. 22 in the latest poll.
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- Baylor
- Alabama
- Wisconsin
- Auburn
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Minnesota
- Memphis
- Michigan
- Iowa
- Boise State
- App State
- Cincinatti
- Virginia
- Navy
- USC
- Air Force
