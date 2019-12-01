Latest Associated Press Poll Released

The latest Associated Press College Football Poll has been released. Clemson is No. 3 in the rankings again this week.

Virginia is ranked No. 22 in the latest poll.

LSU Ohio State Clemson Georgia Utah Oklahoma Florida Baylor Alabama Wisconsin Auburn Penn State Oregon Notre Dame Minnesota Memphis Michigan Iowa Boise State App State Cincinatti Virginia Navy USC Air Force

Put some Clemson on your Christmas Tree this year. Clemson Christmas Decorations from Clemson Variety & Frame