Recruits react to Clemson’s domination of South Carolina

Clemson dominated South Carolina to the tune of a 38-3 victory on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

The Tigers totaled 527 yards of offense, 30 first downs and averaged 6.3 yards per play while holding the Gamecocks to 174 yards, nine first downs and 3.3 yards per play.

After the game, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson’s commitments and other recruits for their reactions to Clemson’s rout over South Carolina:

Clemson commit Sage Ennis, 2020 TE, Tallahassee, Fla. (Lincoln): “Solid performance all around. Defense played great and so did the offense. Great game to watch.”

Clemson commit Kevin Swint, 2020 LB, Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton): “It was great, we are not sparing anything or anyone in a game like that.”

Clemson commit Bryn Tucker, 2020 OL, Knoxville, Tenn. (Knoxville Catholic): “Big win over South Carolina. South Carolina better get used to it for the next 4-5 years.”

Clemson commit Tyler Venables, 2020 DB, Central, S.C. (Daniel): “Demolishing.”

Jager Burton, 2021 OL, Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass): “I would say Clemson played how Clemson plays in big games.”

Michael Gonzalez, 2021 OL, Monroe, N.C. (Sun Valley): “It was crazy to see how they dominated an SEC team who has beat and went toe to toe with some pretty good teams.”

Dietrick Pennington, 2021 OL/DL, Cordova, Tenn. (Evangelical Christian): “I expected for there to be more of a competitive game.”

Gabriel Stephens, 2021 ATH, Mount Holly, N.C. (Mountain Island Charter): “Impressive.”

Jeadyn Lukus, 2022 DB, Mauldin, S.C. (Mauldin): “I think the DBs from SC were having a hard time covering Clemson’s WRs. That was probably the biggest thing.”

M.J. Morris, 2022 QB, Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton): “I loved the way that Clemson dominated South Carolina on offense.”

Khurtiss Perry, 2022 DE, Montgomery, Ala. (Park Crossing): “Nothing new. Clemson always been a dominant team.”

Cameron Scott, 2022 WR, Columbia, S.C. (Hammond): “It was a fun game to go to but it was what most people expected I think.”

Jaleel Skinner, 2022 WR, Greer, S.C. (Greer): “I feel like Clemson went out and put on a show today.”

