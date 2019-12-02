Johnson: 'I don't have to worry about no trash talking'

COLUMBIA — Clemson safety Denzel Johnson, a native of Columbia, has the ultimate bragging rights when it comes to the South Carolina rivalry.

In his five years at Clemson, including his redshirt season, Johnson and the Tigers went 5-0 against the Gamecocks, including Saturday’s 38-3 victory over rival South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

Overall, it was Clemson’s sixth straight win over the Gamecocks, the first time either team has won six in a row in the series since Clemson won seven straight from 1934-’40.

“It means a lot,” Johnson said after the game. “I don’t have to worry about no trash talking or anything. That is the best feeling ever.”

Watch Johnson’s post-game interview on TCITV.

