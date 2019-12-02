Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.
What is the latest on 5-star’s Jordan Burch and Justin Flowe? Some information on Clemson assistants related to other head coaching openings. Are more changes being considered for the Clemson football operations facility? All of this and more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.
If you are not already a Clemson Insider register today for Free and enjoy all of the Insider information on TheClemsonInsider.com.
Order your shirt today to remember Clemson’s 38-3 win over South Carolina