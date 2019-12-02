Tigers no match for Minnesota’s size, depth

Minnesota’s Demarcus Carr scored a career-high 24 points and had nine assists to lead the Gophers to a 78-60 victory over Clemson Monday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Gophers also got 21 points from center Daniel Oturu, who missed much of the first half with three fouls. The Tigers, who shot just 2-11 from behind the arc, were led by Hunter Tyson’s 12 points. Aamir Simms scored 11 points but had just two points in the second half.

Khavon Moore had a career-high 10 points to go with six rebounds, while Curran Scott added 10 points on 4-5 shooting. He also had two assists.

Minnesota (4-4) led throughout the game and by as many as 22 points in getting the easy victory. It was the Tigers second straight loss after winning five straight following a season-opening loss to Virginia Tech.

Clemson (5-3) was again limited on the bench, dressing just eight scholarship players due to injuries to Chase Hunter (foot) and Alex Hemenway (ankle).

Despite the lack of depth, the Tigers trailed just 35-29 at the break. But Carr came out of the break and scored nine of his 14 second half points in the first five minutes, as the Gophers used a 10-1 run to gain control of the game.

Clemson clawed its way back to within 12 points, 62-50, following a Moore jumper with 8:15 to play, but Minnesota went on a 12-2 run after a timeout to increase its lead to 22 points with 4:28 to go.

The Gophers finished the night shooting 54 percent from the field and were 8-22 from three-point range. After making 7-8 foul shots in the first half, Clemson was just 5-9 in the second. Minnesota had a 16-8 advantage with points off turnovers and had a 17-10 lead in fast break points. The Gophers had 17 assists to Clemson’s eight.

The Tigers get back into ACC play on Sunday when they travel to Tallahassee, Florida to take on Florida State. The game is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m.