8 Tigers named to All-ACC First Team

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the ACC’s First-Team quarterback, while running back Travis Etienne is one of the two first-team running backs, the league announced Tuesday.

The Tigers placed a total of 16 players on the first, second and third teams. Pitt and Wake Forest followed with eight selections each, while Boston College and North Carolina each filled seven spots. A voting panel of 46 media members and the league’s 14 head coaches cast ballots for the 2019 All-ACC Football Teams, with three points awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote and one point for each third-team selection.

Etienne, who has rushed for 1,386 yards this season and became the ACC career leader in touchdowns scored with 57, led the balloting with 176 total points. Tigers teammate Isaiah Simmons led all defensive players with 157 points at one of the first-team linebacker spots. NCAA record-setting kicker Nick Sciba of Wake Forest and Virginia kick returner Joe Reed each amassed 156 points to earn spots as first-team specialists.

Other Tigers joining Lawrence and Etienne on the first-team offense was wide receiver Tee Higgins. On the offensive line, Tremayne Anchrum is listed as a first-team tackle, while John Simpson is a first-team guard.

On defense, Simmons led the way as a first-team All-ACC linebacker. Joining Simmons on the defensive side is cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Tanner Muse.

On the All-ACC second-team, Clemson right guard Gage Cervenka and center Sean Pollard made the list on offense, while freshman defensive tackle Tyler Davis and cornerback Derion Kendrick were named to the second-team defense.

On the third team, Tigers’ left tackle Jackson Carman made the list on offense, while defensive end Xavier Thomas, defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney and safety K’Von Wallace made the all-star team as well.

The complete 2019 All-ACC Football Team: First-Team Offense QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 150 RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson; 176 RB – AJ Dillon, Boston College; 168 WR – Sage Surratt, Wake Forest; 167 WR – Tee Higgins, Clemson; 153 WR – Tutu Atwell, Louisville; 153 TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami; 115 AP – Joe Reed, Virginia; 142 OT – Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson; 136 OT – Mehki Becton, Louisville; 126 OG – John Simpson, Clemson; 160 OG – John Phillips, Boston College; 114 C – Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt; 92 First-Team Defense DE – Gregory Rousseau, Miami; 152 DE – Carlos Basham, Wake Forest; 142 DT – Jaylen Twyman, Pitt; 146 DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State; 136 LB – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson; 157 LB – Chazz Surratt, North Carolina; 144 LB – Shaquille Quarterman, Miami; 129 CB – Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech; 136 CB – A.J. Terrell, Clemson; 100 S – Paris Ford, Pitt; 130 S – Tanner Muse, Clemson; 122 First-Team Specialists PK – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest; 156 P – Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse; 103 SP – Joe Reed, Virginia; 156 Second-Team Offense QB – Bryce Perkins, Virginia; 102 RB – Cam Akers, Florida State; 123 RB – Javian Hawkins, Louisville; 103 WR – Dazz Newsome, North Carolina; 96 WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State; 90 WR – Trishton Jackson, Syracuse; 86 TE – Noah Gray, Duke; 75 AP – Hassan Hall, Louisville; 59 OT – Charlie Heck, North Carolina; 117 OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College; 85 OG – Gage Cervenka, Clemson; 103 OG – Zion Johnson, Boston College; 98 C – Sean Pollard, Clemson; 90 Second-Team Defense DE – Patrick Jones II, Pitt; 103 DE – Victor Dimukeje, Duke; 88 DT – Larrell Murchison, NC State; 89 DT – Tyler Davis, Clemson; 79 LB – Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech; 120 LB – Max Richardson, Boston College; 90 LB – Michael Pinckney, Miami (FL); 55 CB – Dane Jackson, Pitt; 87 CB – Derion Kendrick, Clemson; 77 S – Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State; 102 S – Andre Cisco, Syracuse; 99 Second-Team Specialists PK – Christopher Dunn, NC State; 87 P – Dom Maggio, Wake Forest; 76 SP – Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Duke; 69 Third-Team Offense QB – Sam Howell, North Carolina; 76 RB – Jordan Mason, Georgia Tech; 42 RB – Michael Carter, North Carolina; 39 WR – Kendall Hinton, Wake Forest; 64 WR – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt; 61 WR – Dyami Brown, North Carolina; 57 TE – Hunter Long, Boston College; 63 AP – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt; 34 OT – Justin Herron, Wake Forest; 83 OT – Jackson Carman, Clemson; 52 OG – Bryce Hargrove, Pitt; 88 OG – Nate Gillam, Wake Forest; 81 C – Alec Lindstrom, Boston College; 72 Third-Team Defense DE – Xavier Thomas, Clemson; 49 DE – Chris Rumph II, Duke; 38 DT – Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina; 60 DT – Nyles Pinckney, Clemson; 59 LB – Jordan Mack, Virginia; 53 LB – Lakiem Williams, Syracuse; 51 LB – Koby Quansah, Duke; 49 CB – Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State; 74 CB – Essang Bassey, Wake Forest; 61 S – K’Von Wallace, Clemson; 80 S – Joey Blount, Virginia; 38 Third-Team Specialists PK – Andre Szmyt, Syracuse; 59 P – Trenton Gill, NC State; 61 SP – Hassan Hall, Louisville; 68 Honorable Mention Offense QB – Jamie Newman, Wake Forest; 27 RB – Javonte Williams, North Carolina; 22 RB – David Bailey, Boston College; 20 WR – Justyn Ross, Clemson; 48 WR – Hasise Dubois, Virginia; 24 WR – Amari Rodgers, Clemson; 20 WR – Damon Hazelton, Virginia Tech; 20 TE – Cary Angeline, NC State; 32 TE – Jack Freudenthal, Wake Forest; 23 AP – Michael Carter, North Carolina; 32 AP – Amari Rodgers, Clemson; 31 OT – Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech; 36 OT – Tyler Vrabel, Boston College; 29 OT – Jake Benzinger, Wake Forest; 24 OG – Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech; 38 OG – Jack DeFoor, Georgia Tech; 20 C – Zach Tom, Wake Forest; 40 C – Jack Wohlabaugh, Duke; 29 C – Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia; 25 Honorable Mention Defense DE – Justin Foster, Clemson; 33 DE – Alton Robinson, Syracuse; 33 DE – Eli Hanback, Virginia; 21 DT – Aaron Crawford, North Carolina; 42 DT – Amir Watts, Pitt; 34 DT – Jarrod Hewitt, Virginia Tech; 33 LB – Justin Strnad, Wake Forest; 43 LB – Charles Snowden, Virginia; 38 LB – David Curry, Georgia Tech; 25 LB – Zane Zandier, Virginia; 23 LB – Kylan Johnson, Pitt; 23 CB – Tre Swilling, Georgia Tech; 55 CB – Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech; 54 CB – Stanford Samuels III, Florida State; 32 CB – Trajan Bandy, Miami (FL); 30 S – Myles Dorn, North Carolina; 23 S – Nasir Greer, Wake Forest; 23 Honorable Mention Specialists P – Oscar Bradburn, Virginia Tech; 59 P – Austin Parker, Duke; 29 SP – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt; 28 PK – Brian Delaney, Virginia; 22 PK – AJ Reed, Duke; 21

