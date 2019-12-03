CFP Ranking reveals possible chaos after championship week

There were no changes in the top 4 of the College Football Playoff Committee’s rankings heading into conference championship week.

Ohio State, following its impressive win over then No. 13 Michigan, remained in the top spot, followed by LSU, Clemson and Georgia to close out the top 4.

However, Utah moved up to No. 5. The top 4 teams in Sunday’s final rankings will earn a spot in the 2020 CFP Playoff.

The question is will Utah get in the top 4 if Georgia loses to LSU in the SEC Championship Game. The Utes also have to worry about if the winner of the Oklahoma-Baylor game in the Big 12 Championship will jump them in the ranking and steal the No. 4 spot.

Utah will play Oregon in the PAC 12 Championship Game.

Clemson, who is coming off a 38-3 win over rival South Carolina, remained No. 3 following its seventh straight win by 31 or more points and sixth straight of 35 or more points.

Virginia (9-3, 6-2 ACC) debuted in the rankings for the first time this season. The Cavaliers came in at No. 23. Clemson will play Virginia Saturday in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Tigers’ dominance over its opponents continues to impress the committee. Clemson has won 11 of its 12 games by 14 or more points and 10 wins are by 31 or more points.

Clemson (12-0, 8-0 ACC) is the only team in the country to score 50 or more points six times this season, while on defense it still has not allowed an offense to gain 300 yards in 12 games. That has not happened in college football since the stat was first recorded in 1996.

Clemson has won seven straight games by 30 or more points, an ACC-record, since the start of October. It also tied the 2011 Houston and the 1976 Michigan teams for the longest streak in the AP Poll era (since 1936).

The Tigers have now been ranked in every CFP poll since it was first released on October 28, 2014. Clemson has been ranked in the top 4 of the CFP rankings in 28 of the last 29 rankings.

College Football Playoff Committee Rankings

1. Ohio State

2. LSU

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Utah

6. Oklahoma

7. Baylor

8. Wisconsin

9. Florida

10. Penn State

11. Auburn

12. Alabama

13. Oregon

14. Michigan

15. Notre Dame

16. Iowa

17. Memphis

18. Minnesota

19. Boise State

20. Cincinnati

21. App State

22. USC

23. Virginia

24. Navy

25. Oklahoma State

