Swinney blames the media for the perceptions about the ACC and Clemson

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked who is responsible for the perceptions out there about the ACC and Clemson. Swinney’s response “the media”.

Swinney went on to talk about how his program should get more of the benefit of the doubt based on the consistent success of the program.

Watch coach Swinney’s remarks from today’s press conference talking about the perceptions that are out there around the nation.

