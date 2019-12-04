Muse enjoying leadership role in final season

Although it’s the Clemson offense that typically gets all of the glory, the Clemson defense should certainly not be overlooked.

In the Tigers’ 38-3 victory over South Carolina this past Saturday the Clemson defense gave up the fewest points to the Gamecocks since a shutout in 1989. In that same game 30 years ago the Tiger defense held South Carolina to 155 yards. On Saturday they held them to 174 yards.

Clemson safety Tanner Muse gives the credit to the mastermind behind the lock down defense, defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“I think the knowledge he provides for young guys coming in, I know for myself, I watch (college football) games on TV and see leverages and things like that. So I’m already seeing things happen before they even happen and just being around him and being in the film room with him. He teaches me as much as he can,” Muse said. “He definitely helped me develop as a player because I know my leverages, I know what to look for and things like that. I feel like a lot not having him in your corner is not very good.

“I think he’s the best at what he does. He’s definitely helped me as a player understanding and just making me better.”

But this weekend will be more of a challenge for the Tigers (12-0, 8-0 ACC) as they take on Virginia in the ACC Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cavilers beat Virginia Tech on Saturday for the first time since 2003 to send them to the conference championship game.

Quarterback Bryce Perkins had a career day with 311 passing yards and 164 rushing yards along with three touchdowns. Muse says it’s certainly not a team to overlook.

“(Perkins is) definitely a stud,” Muse said. “He has a really good offensive line, good core receivers. So it’s going to be a real challenge for us. We got to watch that game going up to Columbia on the TV while we were riding on the bus.

“So, it was good to see them play that game. It was a really good game back and forth. I know it was good for their program getting that win. You’re not going to face any bad teams from here on out. It’s all championship games.”

Despite the challenge Clemson may face Muse and the rest of the team feel prepared. As a redshirt graduate on a defense that lost core guys last year, Muse has enjoyed taking on a leadership role as well as learning new things from the younger ones.

“I think when you lose guys like that you just lose so much experience and knowledge in the game,” he said. “You really rely on those guys but just for me personally, I’ve been so happy this season just being able to teach and learn from these young guys.”

“Just trying to help them get to that next level. It’s just been such a fun year. That’s all I can say about it. It’s just been so much fun learning and developing these guys. Just seeing them grow is my favorite part of it.”

