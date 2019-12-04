Top in-state QB: ‘I love everything I’ve seen’ from Clemson

Raheim Jeter isn’t your average high school freshman.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound quarterback from Greer (S.C.) High School already has scholarship offers from Georgia, Auburn, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Missouri, Memphis and Charlotte, while a number of other programs are showing interest.

Clemson is one of them, and Jeter is certainly interested Clemson as well.

“I love everything I’ve seen from the program,” he said. “From the players, to the coaches, to the offense, to the facilities, to the nutritionist… It’s just an all-around great place to be.”

Jeter made an unofficial visit to Clemson earlier this season with his dad, a South Carolina Gamecocks fan who came away impressed by the Tigers.

“My dad loved the visit!” Jeter said. “Clemson’s one of the best schools in the nation so he loved the fact that we were able to go there.”

Jeter wants to return to Tigertown for another visit as soon as he can.

“Right now we don’t have a date set,” Jeter said, “but my uncle graduated from Clemson so the next time I go up I’ll definitely have to bring him with me.”

Jeter is hopeful for an offer from the Tigers in the future and knows his recruitment would figure to take off even more if they pull the trigger.

“An offer from Clemson would have a huge impact on my recruiting,” he said. “I think an offer from them would cause just about every other school in the country to start recruiting me.”

With Jeter in the infant stages of his recruitment, it is wide open and he plans to do his due diligence with the process as he moves forward.

“Right now I don’t really have any favorites,” he said. “I’m kind of just exploring everything that every school has to offer.”

