5-star, nation’s No. 1 OT explains why Clemson made his cut

Clemson is one of five finalists for Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal five-star Tommy Brockermeyer, the consensus No. 1 offensive tackle and a top-five overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the major recruiting services.

Brockermeyer (6-6, 285) named Texas, Clemson, Alabama, LSU and Auburn his top five schools Wednesday via a Twitter post, adding that his decision is going to be an “incredibly hard” one.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Brockermeyer (pictured above left), who explained why Dabo Swinney’s program made his cut.

“The last couple years Clemson has been dominating,” he said. “When I visited there, I had such an amazing time with the coaches. Clemson has that family feeling that no other place has.”

Another element of Clemson’s program has impressed Brockermeyer, who made an unofficial visit to the school’s campus in June.

“The facilities are also one of the best in the country, so you will be able to get your body in the (best) shape possible,” he said.

Clemson gave Brockermeyer one of his approximately two dozen total offers in September.

“I just feel so blessed that I’m one of few 2021 kids who is able to receive an offer from Clemson,” he said. “There really is no better offer than them so I’m just extremely excited.”

Brockermeyer liked what he saw from the Tigers during the most recent of their 27 straight victories, a 38-3 thrashing of South Carolina last Saturday.

“Clemson again continues to show me how good they are and they can dominate a team that beat Georgia,” he said. “Love watching them play every week.”

Brockermeyer’s father, Blake, is a former Texas All-American offensive tackle who played nine seasons in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos after being selected by the Carolina Panthers in the first round (No. 29 overall) of the 1995 NFL Draft.

