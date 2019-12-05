Local standout says Clemson offer would impact recruitment ‘a lot’

One talented local prospect on Clemson’s recruiting radar for the 2022 class is Mauldin (S.C.) cornerback Jeadyn Lukus.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound sophomore was invited to visit Clemson for the Florida State game in October, and while there, was able to meet cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and safeties coach Mickey Conn.

“They’re real cool and easy to talk to,” Lukus said. “Great coaches.”

Lukus will likely return to Clemson in June to showcase his skills at the Dabo Swinney Camp again.

“I camped last summer and probably going this summer,” he said.

Clemson’s coaches liked what they saw from Lukus at the camp last summer.

“When I was talking to them they said they like my length and my height,” he said.

In addition to his Clemson visit, Lukus has been to South Carolina twice this season and plans to check out Virginia Tech next year. Along with those schools, Coastal Carolina is showing early interest.

An offer from Clemson in the future would be a big deal for Lukus, who grew up a fan of the Tigers.

“I think it would impact my recruitment a lot,” he said, “because if you get an offer from Clemson that carries weight.”

Lukus has a lot of football left to play in high school and should see his recruitment start to pick up moving forward.

After wrapping up his sophomore season at Mauldin last month, Lukus is happy with how it went.

“I think I had a good season overall and feel I did my job as a corner,” he said. “We had a good team and coaches and for the most part we got the job done.”

