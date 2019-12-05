Wallace says he will have a chip on his shoulder against Virginia

Expect Clemson safety K’Von Wallace to play with an extra edge Saturday night when the Tigers take on Virginia in the ACC Championship Game.

Wallace, a native of Richmond, Virginia, says he will have a chip on his shoulder during the contest as the Cavaliers did not show any interest in him when he was a recruit.

“I’m super excited because it’s a Virginia team,” Wallace said. “If you know my story, you know how I feel about Virginia teams. So, I’m definitely excited because I got to play Virginia Tech my sophomore year. I played corner, though, at Virginia Tech. We beat them. It was ESPN, big little game. Going into that atmosphere, dominating, it was very exciting because I had a chip on my shoulder that game, and I feel like I’ve got a chip on my shoulder this game.

“UVA was a team that didn’t recruit me, and I feel like being a Virginia native, I felt like I should have that offer. But it is what it is. I’m where I’m supposed to be. My coach tells me that all the time, God tells me that all the time, my mom tells me all the time – I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be and everything worked out perfectly the way it’s supposed to be. But that doesn’t mean I can’t have a chip on my shoulder this game. I’m fixing to dominate, I’m fixing to put my best 60 minutes to display, I’m fixing to lead and be that team player that my teammates want me to be.”

Watch Wallace’s full interview with the media this week:

