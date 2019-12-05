What's left for Clemson's 2020 recruiting class?

In just two weeks, Clemson will ink most of its prospects in the 2020 recruiting class during the early signing period that runs from Dec. 18-20.

So, what’s left for the Tigers as they look to close out what is currently ranked as the nation’s No. 1 class?

The Clemson Insider gives an overview of the top remaining names on Clemson’s board and where the Tigers stand with them going into the stretch run:

One of the select few uncommitted targets on Clemson’s wish list is Upland (Calif.) five-star Justin Flowe, the nation’s top-ranked linebacker.

Back in August, Flowe announced a top four of Clemson, Georgia, Miami and Oregon. All those schools except for Georgia have received official visits from Flowe this fall, and thus the Bulldogs are believed to be out of the race.

Clemson has been viewed as the frontrunner for Flowe since he attended Dabo Swinney’s All In Cookout in July, and the Tigers are still considered the team to beat for his services after getting him on campus again last month during their big official visit weekend, when he was able to spend more time around many of Clemson’s commits – most notably Bryan Bresee, who continues to help recruit Flowe on the Tigers’ behalf.

Our forecast remains sunny right now for Flowe, who is expected to announce his commitment Dec. 18 on ESPN.

The other five-star target on Clemson’s board is Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School defensive end Jordan Burch, who is set to announce his commitment on Dec. 19.

In late October, Burch named Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina his finalists. He has taken official visits to LSU and Alabama this season, and also went to South Carolina on an unofficial visit last Saturday to see the Gamecocks play the Tigers.

Burch keeps his recruitment extremely close to the vest, so it’s anybody’s guess as to where he will end up. Although Clemson has not gotten Burch on campus since this past summer, the Tigers should not be counted out just yet. Clemson of course is playing in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte this weekend, so we will see if the Tigers can get him on campus the weekend of Dec. 14 to make the last in-person pitch right before the early signing period.

Burch is not an early enrollee but is expected to likely sign when he announces his decision.

Another longstanding target that Clemson continues to pursue is Miami (Fla.) Columbus four-star wide receiver Xzavier Henderson.

Henderson is coming off an official visit last weekend to Florida, where his brother C.J. is a junior defensive back. Henderson has also officially visited Alabama and Georgia this season.

Clemson is in line to host Henderson for an official visit the weekend of Dec. 14, and he is planning to announce his decision at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 4.

Lakeland (Fla.) four-star receiver Arian Smith has also been on Clemson’s board. However, he posted on social media last weekend that his recruitment is essentially down to Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Smith does not plan to sign until February, so things can change before then, but as of now it appears the Tigers have moved on Henderson as their primary target at the receiver position.

