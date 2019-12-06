Eric Mac Lain comments on Swinney's recent rants and the media narrative

CHARLOTTE — Eric Mac Lain talks about the recent rants from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his reaction to the national narratives about the Tigers.
CHARLOTTE — ACC Network’s Eric Mac Lain talks about the negative comments Paul Finebaum has made about Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney in the last week. Mac Lain also discusses Swinney’s statement that (…)
CHARLOTTE — Clemson will attempt to earn its 19th ACC Championship and 25th overall conference championship in school history on Saturday, when the Atlantic Division champion Tigers face the Coastal (…)
Mike Jones Jr.’s first play on defense for Clemson in the game against South Carolina last Saturday was a memorable one for the redshirt freshman linebacker. On fourth-and-2 from South Carolina’s (…)
William Qualkinbush, the co-host of WCCP’s Out of Bounds with Qualk & Kelly and of the Clemson Tigers Sports Network, joined The Clemson Insider this week to preview Saturday’s ACC Championship Game (…)
Dabo Swinney just chuckles sarcastically when he gets asked about Travis Etienne being left off as a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation’s best running back. “If you watch the (…)
Clemson is one of five finalists for Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal five-star Tommy Brockermeyer, the consensus No. 1 offensive tackle and a top-five overall prospect in the 2021 class according to (…)
Before the season started, Dabo Swinney felt his defensive secondary had a chance to be the best in his 12 years as Clemson’s head coach. The third-ranked Tigers, who will play No. 23 Virginia in Saturday’s (…)
After last year’s national championship run, linebacker James Skalski and the rest of the Clemson defense had big shoes to fill. With big names like Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, and many others (…)
Expect Clemson safety K’Von Wallace to play with an extra edge Saturday night when the Tigers take on Virginia in the ACC Championship Game. Wallace, a native of Richmond, Virginia, says he (…)
The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced 12 finalists for this year’s award on Thursday. The winner will be announced after the bowls in January and will be honored at a ceremony (…)