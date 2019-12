CHARLOTTE — ACC Network’s Eric Mac Lain talks about the negative comments Paul Finebaum has made about Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney in the last week.

Mac Lain also discusses Swinney’s statement that ESPN needs to put him on the national network to represent the ACC.

Watch on TCITV:

